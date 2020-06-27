Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $22.36

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research analysts have commented on HA shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 742,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.