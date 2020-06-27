Brokerages Set HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Price Target at $16.00

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAYPY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$14.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

