Brokerages Set IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target at $48.79

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

IAA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 2,260,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,659. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 50.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IAA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in IAA by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAA by 445.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

