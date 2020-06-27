Brokerages Set Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $10.42

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,530. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.