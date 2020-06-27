Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) PT at $70.80

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

