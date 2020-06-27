Brokerages Set Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $8.79

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.89. 2,091,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,064. The firm has a market cap of $518.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Propetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.94 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Propetro will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

