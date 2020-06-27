Brokerages Set Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $8.79

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, April 6th.
Shares of PUMP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.89. 2,091,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,064. The firm has a market cap of $518.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Propetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.