Bytom Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $71.19 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00461273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,600,947,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,662,256 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

