Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $288,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,613 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,206.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $5,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $34,816,533.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,581 shares of company stock worth $26,041,504. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 334,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,911.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 127,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. 3,763,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,577. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

