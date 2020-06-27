Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives C$0.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of CFW stock remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

