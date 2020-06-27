Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given $43.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Brent B. Bickett bought 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 77.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 476,252 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 3,132,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,099. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cannae will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.