Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

