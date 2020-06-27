Cardano Price Tops $0.0768 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $138.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Binance, Exmo and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006532 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01544715 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Exmo, ABCC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, OKEx, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Bittrex, Gate.io and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

