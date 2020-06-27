carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, carVertical has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $12,236.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.01856304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109789 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

