Caspian Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $125,339.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

