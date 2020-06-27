Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,405. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

