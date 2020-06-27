CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,422.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $7,396.78 and $1,422.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.