CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,429. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.16 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

