CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $4,656.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.