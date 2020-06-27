Celer Network One Day Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $3.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

