Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Cerecor reported sales of $4.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $8.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CERC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $153.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,049,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,745.84. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,109,617 shares of company stock worth $10,137,655. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

