Change (CAG) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Change token can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Change has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $2,947.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Change has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Change (CRYPTO:CAG) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com

Buying and Selling Change

