Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CLW stock opened at A$4.02 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.87. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12-month low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.32 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$86,400.00 ($61,276.60).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.