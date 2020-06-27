ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, EXX and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $723,446.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,038.42 or 1.00190620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00087747 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Binance, LBank, ZB.COM, Coinnest, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

