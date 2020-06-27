Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Chegg reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,187,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,643. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

In other news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,074 shares of company stock worth $17,186,217. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

