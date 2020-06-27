Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 28th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.5%.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

