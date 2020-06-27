Chimpion Market Cap Hits $16.40 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005679 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and $440,942.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01856050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109629 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

