Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Ciena reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $187,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,385. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $52,578,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,403. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

