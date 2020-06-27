CoinUs Trading 51.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $179,520.61 and approximately $420.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

