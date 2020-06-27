Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Colfax reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

In other Colfax news, Director Liam Kelly purchased 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,408. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

