Color Platform (CLR) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5,000.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,022.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.02421092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00638317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000476 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

