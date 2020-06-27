Cominar REIT (CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

