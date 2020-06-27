Comparing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -92.10% -61.93% Crispr Therapeutics 15.73% 6.54% 5.54%

This table compares Axcella Health and Crispr Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.43 Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 15.60 $66.86 million $1.17 63.28

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Crispr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 12 0 2.73

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 205.12%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $75.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

