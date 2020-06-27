Comparing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & Peoples Utah Bancorp (NYSE:PUB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 35.42% 8.32% 1.54% Peoples Utah Bancorp 33.06% 13.64% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 4 0 2.30 Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $72.81, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.37 $332.55 million $5.02 11.06 Peoples Utah Bancorp $134.23 million 2.92 $44.32 million $2.33 8.94

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Utah Bancorp. Peoples Utah Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Peoples Utah Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

