Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiverr International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -26.72% -16.39% -10.38% Zillow Group -11.75% -9.76% -5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiverr International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 0.00 -$33.54 million ($1.18) N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 4.32 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

