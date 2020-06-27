Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286,087.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $286,087.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.