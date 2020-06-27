CONTRACOIN Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $24,870.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.01224531 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000817 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,428,092 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

