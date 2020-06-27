ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,692. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.