Contrasting AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQ:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 21.62 -$77.30 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,113.82 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -618.68% -41.04% -25.20% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

