CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 174 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,535. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $226.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.37. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

