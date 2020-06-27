Cortex Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and $37.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.72 or 0.04907538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011670 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

