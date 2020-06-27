Covesting Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Covesting has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $36,050.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.01844782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109529 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.