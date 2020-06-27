Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.22 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and Tidex. Credits has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $151,449.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

