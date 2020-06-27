Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $98.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.92 on Monday, reaching $98.79. 17,255,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,635,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.49.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $6,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,684,990 shares of company stock valued at $719,523,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

