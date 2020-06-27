Crown (CRW) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Crown has a market cap of $1.56 million and $520.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,956,519 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

