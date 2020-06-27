Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $13.65 million and $7,936.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.51 or 0.05113260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031586 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

