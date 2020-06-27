CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $63,236.74 and approximately $328.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 295,303,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,721,393 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

