Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.76 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

