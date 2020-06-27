Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.95.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.