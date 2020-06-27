Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.95.
Shares of CYBR opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
