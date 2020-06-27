DAD Hits Market Cap of $35.41 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $35.41 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.04866241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012052 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,768,399 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.