DAO.Casino Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005525 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,966.76 or 0.99396288 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

